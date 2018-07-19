Italy - Factors to watch on July 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

‘Ventaglio Ceremony’ at Chamber of Deputies ahead of summer break with Speaker Roberto Fico (11,00).

ECONOMY

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy.

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before chamber of deputies finance committee on “dignity” decree (1530 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige’s top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza on Wednesday threatened potentially to take legal action against the bank’s management in an escalating boardroom row that could put the Italian lender’s turnaround at risk.

UNICREDIT, BANCA IFIS

Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday it had sold a soured loan portfolio with a nominal value of 537 million euros ($625 million) to Banca IFIS.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker dismissed a report by gossip site Dagospia that Vittorio Colao is to replace Fiat Chrysler’s CEO Sergio Marchionne, who recently underwent surgery, calling it “totally unfounded”. The company reiterated that Marchionne’s succession “will take place at the appropriate time and the successor, to be promoted from within, will be chosen based a rigorous decision-making process initiated some time ago”.

TELECOM ITALIA, ILIAD

French telecoms operator Iliad said on Wednesday that one million subscribers had already signed up for its low-cost offer in Italy, just 50 days after its launch.

ENEL

Italian broadband group Open Fiber, half-owned by Enel, said the board of the European Investment Bank had approved 350 million euros in financing for the company.

PRYSMIAN

Capital increase ends.

PIQUADRO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

ZEPHYRO

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

IPO, SCIUKER FRAMES

Italian window maker Sciuker Frames plans to list on the small businesses’ segment of the Milan bourse this summer and has set a price range for an initial public offering at between 1.5-1.8 euros per share, it said on Wednesday.

