Italy - Factors to watch on July 19

Cabinet meeting (12,00).
The leaders of Italy’s coalition partners the League and 5-Star Movement warned on Thursday the government could collapse following mutual recriminations over the election of the next European Commission president.
Bank of Italy releases balance of payments data for May.
Italy’s top insurer has reached a deal to buy Portuguese insurer Seguradoras Unidas and a smaller service company from U.S. fund Apollo Global Management for a total of 600 million euros, it said on Thursday.
Moody’s upgraded the bank’s junior senior unsecured rating and subordinated debt ratings to Baa2 and Baa3 respectively, the rating agency said on Thursday.
Italy’s competition watchdog approved a takeover of Unipol Banca by fellow lender Banca Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna (BPER) with conditions.
Shareholders of both holding companies meet to approve a merger plan through incorporation of Cir into Cofide.
The company’s shares will start trading on the Star segment of the Italian stock exchange on July 22.
Italy’s market watchdog approved Sunrise Investment’s tender offer on ordinary and saving shares of the internet company. The acceptance period will start on July 29 and will end on Septembre 12, Sunrise said on Thursday.
CHL ends capital increase rights
LVenture Group ends capital increase rights
Netweek ends capital increase rights
BB Biotech holds board meeting on H1 results
Rome, Agcom conference on digital society, with President Angelo Maria Cardani, RAI President Marcello Foa, Facebook Country Manager Luca Colombo, Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri, Rai CEO Fabrizio Salini, Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno, TIM CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Vodafone Italia Chairman Pietro Guindani, Wind CEO Jeffrey Hedberg, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa (0900).
Florence, restitution ceremony of the Van Huysum “Vase of Flowers”, with Cultural Heritage Minister Alberto Bonisoli, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (1200).
