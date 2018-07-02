Italy - Factors to watch on July 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases May unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

PUBLIC DEBT - Armando Siri, government undersecretary for infrastrure and an economics advisor to League Leader Matteo Salvini, proposed in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday that Italy should issue high interest-rate bonds reserved only for Italian retail investors, with the aim of increasing the proportion of the public debt that is held domestically.

Siri also said Italy should raise the budget deficit to 2.6 percent or 2.7 percent of GDP next year to help fund tax cuts, and said the EU should change its fiscal rules to strip investments on infrastructure from deficit calculations.

In his role in the government Siri has no direct influence on economic policy or debt management.

WEB TAX - Italy’s Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said in an interview in La Stampa on Sunday that proceeds from a proposed EU-wide tax on internet companies should be used to fund migrant centres in Africa and give financial assistance to those who are willing to return to their home countries.

COMPANIES

Italian Stock Exchange holds “Italian Sustainability Day” in Milan.

LUXOTTICA

French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian eyewear Luxottica have extended a deadline for their planned merger to July 31 as the Chinese competition authority has not yet approved the transaction.

RECORDATI

A consortium of investment funds controlled by CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy 51.8 percent of Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati in a deal worth about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

UNIPOL, BPER

The insurer said on Friday it had completed the acquisition of shares in Bper Banca and held 15.06 percent in the lender.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s biggest cable maker starts a planned 500-million euros rights issue. The option rights to buy into the capital increase will be exercisable from Monday to July 19.

LA DORIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.23 euro per share.

