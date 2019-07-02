Italy - Factors to watch on July 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy will cut its structural deficit, which excludes one-off revenues and expenditures, by 0.3% in 2019, against an expected increase of 0.2% targeted in December, a Treasury statement said on Monday.

Italy confirmed on Monday its 2020 budget deficit target at 2.1% of gross domestic product, a government source told Reuters on Monday following a cabinet meeting.

Italy cut its 2019 budget deficit target on Monday in an effort to avoid European Union disciplinary action over its public finances, saying the revised data meant the country was fully compliant with EU rules.

ECONOMICS

The Italian state sector’s deficit stood at 800 million euros in June, sharply down from a year earlier thanks to an extraordinary dividend paid by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and higher tax revenues.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler’s new car sales were down 11.2% in Italy in June.

Italy new car sales fell 2.08 pct y/y in June.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

A group of banks is set to lend Telecom Italia unit INWIT up to 2.5 billion euros to help it merge its towers with those of Vodafone, two sources said.

DIARY

Rome, antitrust aithority presents annual report with President Roberto Rustichelli, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT).

Rome, CIS insitutional meeting on Molise region wirh Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1000 GMT).

Rome, Samsung Electronics officials due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 5G and big data (0830 GMT).

Milan, employers’ regional body Assolombarda holds news conference to present project on “Genius and Business” with Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala (1000 GMT).

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange holds “Italian Sustainability Day” (0800 GMT); panel with A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Eni official Luca Cosentino, Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Hera CEO Stefano Venier.

Milan, K&L Gates holds conference on “Milan: key player in new trends in the real estate sector” (0730 GMT).

Siena, horse race “Palio di Provenzano”.

Santa Margherita Ligure, Mediaset presents schedules.

