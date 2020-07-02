Italy - Factors to watch on July 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May employment rate data (0800 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car registrations in Italy fell for the sixth consecutive month in June, declining 23.13% from the previous year, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

The group said the traffic on its motorway network in Italy was down 19.1% in the last week compared with the same period of last year. Passengers at its airports in Rome recorded a 91.1% drop year-on-year in the last week.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Italian lender said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to sell a portfolio of real estate assets to French private equity firm Ardian by year-end.

CAMPARI

The spirits group said the move of its registered office to the Netherlands will be signed on July 4 and the settlement of withdrawn shares is scheduled for July 7.

ASCOPIAVE

Shareholders representing 2.3% of the capital have exercised their right to withdraw due to governance changes, the group said on Wednesday, adding that the new governance had become effective.

GUALA CLOSURES

Only 8256 shares were tendered to Investindustrial partial voluntary takeover offer on Guala Closures, equal to 0.05% of the Italian bottle caps maker capital, Borsa Italiana said.

DIARY

European Banking Authority (EBA) Director Mario Quagliarello attends online debate on “The Impact of COVID-19 on the EU Banking Sector” (1100 GMT).

BlackRock holds online presentation of its “MidYear Outlook report 2020” (0800 GMT).

