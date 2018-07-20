Italy - Factors to watch on July 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

A top official from Italy’s ruling League party voiced opposition on Thursday to German central bank chief Jens Weidmann becoming the next governor of the European Central Bank, saying such an appointment could lead Europe to disintegrate.

EI TOWERS, MEDIASET, RAI WAY

A joint takeover by Italian infrastructure fund F2i and broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI of masts group EI Towers will pave the way for a merger with rival Rai Way, a source directly involved in the takeover said.

ENEL

Shares in Rio de Janeiro electricity distributor Light SA rose over 12 percent on the Brazilian stock exchange after the chief executive of Italy’s Enel signaled the utility’s interest in possibly acquiring the company.

PRYSMIAN

The world’s largest cable maker said on Thursday the offer of option rights in a capital increase was completed with 97.8 percent of shares subscribed.

ALIBABA GROUP

Conference on “The Colours of Italian Beauty” with Southern Europe Managing Director Rodrigo Cipriani Foresio in Milan (0800 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on H1 results.

SPAXS

Presents Business Combination with Banca Interprovinciale and 2018-2023 strategic plan with Executive Chairman and CEO of the new bank Corrado Passera (0900 GMT).

ESPRINET

Esprinet said its board had approved the merger of Edslan and Mosaico by incorporation.

ALKEMY

Alkemy said on Thursday it had bought an initial 51 percent stake in Ontwice Interactive Services.

