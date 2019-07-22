Italy - Factors to watch on July 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy’s fractious coalition partners are gearing up for a showdown this week that is likely to determine if the government will collapse, triggering autumn elections, or survive to the end of the year.

DEBT

Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds shrunk by a net 5.6 billion euros ($6.30 billion) in May, after rising in the two previous months, balance of payments data showed on Friday.

CAMPARI

Italian drinks group Campari says it enters exclusive talks to buy French firm Rhumantilles SAS in an effort to strengthen its rum business and grow its market in France.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit’s new business plan will be based on organic growth, Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier tells Milano Finanza daily on Saturday.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s financial police confirm media reports that they took documents from the transport ministry last week as part of continued investigation into last year’s Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people.

The Financial Times cites a source close to the government as saying Atlantia’s unit Autostrade could retain its motorway concession if it lowers tariffs and fires some managers, including CEO Giovanni Castellucci.

ENI

Italian oil major Eni, China’s overseas energy unit PetroChina and two trading houses are vying to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in one of the largest tenders ever worth billions of dollars, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

A single network entity controlled by Italy’s former monopoly phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) would be a “backward step”, the country’s communication watchdog chief Angelo Cardani said on Friday.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Vivendi’s request to call a new extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.

ENEL

Trades ex-dividend of 0.14 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (0.14 euro per share as interim dividend on Jan. 21, 2019).

SOGEFI

Board meeting on H1 results.

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies starts examination of law decree on Bank of Italy nationalization.

