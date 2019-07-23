Italy - Factors to watch on July 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases Bank Lending survey: results for Italy (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets is considering cutting around 10,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, as part of a new business plan to be unveiled in December, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster rejected a request by investor Vivendi to reconvene an extraordinary shareholder meeting as the French group tries to scrap a loyalty share scheme allowing the Berlusconi family to keep its grip on the Italian broadcaster.

(*) BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

The administrators of the troubled Italian lender could ask the European Central Bank (ECB) to extend a July 25 deadline by 7-10 days for presenting a rescue plan, Il Messaggero wrote on Tuesday.

A depositor protection fund (FITD) financed by Italian banks will likely convert a 320 million euros subordinated bond into the same amount of equity, as part of the rescue plan for the troubled lender, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Tuesday, adding that banks will not incur losses.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Monday its net installed capacity fell 0.7% year-on-year in the first half of the year, net production declined 6.8%.

(*) JUVENTUS

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutors said on Monday.

Board meetings on H1 results: EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC 2 , SPACTIV.

DIARY

Rome, FITD voluntary intervention scheme members meet to vote on the conversion of the Carige bond (0830 GMT), board meeting (1230 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico meets Tim CEO Luigi Gubitosi, TIM Public Affairs Manager Alessandro Picardi (1500 GMT).

Rome, Transport Minister, meeting with air transport trade union.

Rome, Aspen Institute, conference with Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo (1630 GMT).

Naples, ICE and ISTAT present annual report on foreign trade and 2019 companies’ international activities with Industry Undersecretary Michele Geraci, ICE President Carlo Ferro, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo; Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio delivers closing address.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................