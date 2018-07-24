Italy - Factors to watch on July 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio attends Alleanza Cooperative Italiane assembly in Rome (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds shareholders’ meeting to appoint top management.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 27.

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday that, thanks to ample cash availability, it would not hold an Aug. 13 bond auction and a sale of inflation-linked paper scheduled for Aug. 28.

LUXOTTICA

Ray-Ban owner Luxottica posted broadly flat first-half sales and adjusted operating income as it awaits a Chinese go-ahead this month for its merger with France’s Essilor.

Luxottica CFO said 2018 sales are likely in the lower part of guidance range.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige’s top investor Malacalza Investimenti said it had requested the troubled Italian bank’s board be removed, in an escalating governance spat which regulators say carries major risks.

INWIT

Italian tower company Inwit, controlled by Telecom Italia, is interested in any telecom masts that may come to market as a result of a bid on EI Towers.

Inwit’s first-half net profit rose to 70.2 million euros.

TERNIENERGIA

TerniEnergia sold two Energy Efficiency Projects to Estra Clima.

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on extension of exclusive talks.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meeting on H1 results: BIODUE, SOGEFI , LU-VE (sales revenues).

