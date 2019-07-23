Italy - Factors to watch on July 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

UNICREDIT

Any workforce reduction at Italy’s lender will be handled through early retirements, its chief executive said in a letter to staff on Tuesday following media reports the bank was preparing to announce 10,000 job cuts.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest phone group is set to announce on Friday a deal with rival Vodafone to merge their tower infrastructure and jointly deploy fifth generation mobile technology in Italy, a source close to the matter said.

CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

Cooperative lender Cassa Centrale Banca is expected to hold a board meeting to discuss its role in the Genoa-based bank’s rescue plan.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Tuesday the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of its Russian subsidiary PJSC Enel Russia has approved the sale of the coal-fired power plant Reftinskaya GRES to JSC Kuzbassenergo, owned by Siberian Generating Company.

Board meetings on H1 results: MONCLER followed by conference call, SAIPEM (press release on July 25), EDISON, FINCANTIERI.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q2 results (press release on July 25).

DIARY

Public transport strike.

Rome, PM Giuseppe Conte to address Senate on case of alleged Lega Russian fundings (1430 GMT).

Rome, PM Conte attends Interministerial Committee for economic planning (0700 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies, question time with PM Conte (1300).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies, Commission for Regional Issues, Toninelli hearing (1000), Tria (0630). Rome, Mise, Minister Di Maio attends round table with Whirpool representatives.

Rome, Lower house of parliament expected to hold vote of confidence in the government’s new security bill.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 0.8964 euros)