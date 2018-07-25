Italy - Factors to watch on July 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s state lender CDP says shareholders nominate Palermo as CEO.

The Italian government is opening a formal review of ArcelorMittal’s planned takeover of the Ilva steel company and might annul the accord over alleged irregularities, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia will press ahead with the sale of its stake in broadcasting unit Persidera while considering broader strategic options for the group’s various subsidiaries.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car maker releases H1 results, followed by conference call with new CEO Mike Manley (1200 GMT).

CREVAL

French banking group Credit Agricole has taken a 5 percent stake in Italian mid-sized bank Creval as part of a life insurance partnership and could consider raising it to 9.9 percent, the two lenders said.

BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has given Italian mid-sized bank Carige a tall order by demanding it boosts its capital by the end of the year or embark on a merger with a healthier rival.

LEONARDO, CNH INDUSTRIAL

The Iveco-Oto Melara Consortium, 50 percent owned by Leonardo, signed a contract worth 159 million euros with the Italian Ministry of Defence to buy the first 10 new Centauro II armoured vehicles. The contract value for Leonardo is about 92 million euros.

SAIPEM

Eni and state lender unit CDP Equity renewed their shareholder agreement on 25 percent of Saipem jointly held to 2022.

Releases H1 results, followed by conference call (0630 GMT).

EI TOWERS

EI Towers H1 net profit up at 34.1 million euros.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases H1 results, followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

ITALMOBILIARE

Italmobiliare is to buy 40 percent stake in Iseo Group

MONCLER

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

TERNA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Board meeting on H1 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on H1 results.

SPACTIV

Board meeting on H1 results.

