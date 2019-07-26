Italy - Factors to watch on July 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday he was not sure Italy would achieve its 18 billion euros privatisation target this year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and Q2 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

French shareholder Vivendi supports the different initiatives taken by current TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Thursday.

TIM and Inwit hold respective board meetings on Friday to approve a towers deal and 5G partnership with Vodafone in Italy.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian caterer said on Thursday it had signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with bakery chain Panera Bread to develop outlets in U.S. airports and motorways.

SARAS

The Italian refinery company announced on Thursday the disposal of the network of service stations located in Spain to Kuwait petroleum Espana. The value of the disposal is 35 million euros, broadly in line with the book value, the company added.

ENI

Releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call.

ASTM

Partial voluntary takeover offer on SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi shares ends (1530 GMT - started on July 8).

Board meetings on H1 results: PIAGGIO followed by conference call, ALERION CLEAN POWER, CEMENTIR followed by conference call, GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE , RATTI, VIANINI, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends 13th edition of the Conference of Italian Ambassadors (0800 GMT)

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................