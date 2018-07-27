Italy - Factors to watch on July 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler said it knew nothing about the medical condition of Sergio Marchionne after a Swiss hospital said on Thursday it had been treating the deceased chief executive for more than a year.

ENI

Releases Q2 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1000 GMT). Market consensus provided by company for Q2 adjusted net profit is 1 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Iliad announced on Thursday a new mobile offer for Italian market.

RAI WAY

Rai Way’s CEO said on Thursday Telecom Italia had relaunched the Persidera unit sale and confirmed his group’s interest.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on H1 results (1000 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on H1 results.

TREVI GROUP

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

ACOTEL

Ends capital increase.

ENERGY LAB

Annual general meeting.

Board meeting on H1 results: AEFFE followed by conference call, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, BASIC NET , CIR (0800 GMT), COFIDE (1300 GMT), FIERA MILANO followed by conference call (1430 GMT), VIANINI, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0800 GMT).

