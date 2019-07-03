Italy - Factors to watch on July 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian officials said on Tuesday a lower-than-expected budget deficit this year meant it complied with European Union fiscal rules and they expected the bloc’s executive Commission to drop a threat of disciplinary action over Rome’s public accounts.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday Italy would receive the influential competition portfolio in the next European Commission, adding that he also hoped to obtain a post on the next ECB board for his nation.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Experts appointed by the Italian transport ministry say it might be best for the government to settle a dispute with the Italian infrastructure group over its motorway concession, a draft report showed on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Tuesday that hostile shareholder Vivendi SA demanded a new extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke resolutions approved in April, a move that could pave the way to another chapter in a legal dispute between the two companies.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil contractor is stepping up efforts to find a partner for its drilling business by moving a top manager to head the business, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

AZIMUT HOLDING

News conference with Chairman Pietro Giuliani (0930 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio chairs meeting with trade unions on Alitalia (1300 GMT).

Rome, trade unions meet with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1530 GMT).

Rome, Leonardo representative speak before parliamentary committee for security COPASIR (1230 GMT).

Naples, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attend “XXX Universiade” opening ceremony (1900 GMT).

Milan, advertising association UPA holds annual news conference with President Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi (0715 GMT).

Milan, Unquote holds annual “Italian Private Equity Forum 2019” (0715 GMT).

