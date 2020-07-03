Italy - Factors to watch on July 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces minimum guaranteed rates of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American carmaker is considering options to reduce a planned cash payout to its shareholders which is part of its tie-up agreement with France’s PSA, including spinning off assets, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO (*) Intesa Sanpaolo is considering to improve its offer to convince reluctant UBI shareholders to tender their shares, La Stampa reported on Friday.

UBI Banca board will meet on Friday to assess a takeover bid from rival Intesa Sanpaolo ahead of Intesa’s offer to UBI shareholders, which is set to run from July 6 to July 28. In a statement late on Thursday, the bank said the board will also approve an update of its industrial plan, which was presented in February few days before a coronavirus epidemic had emerged in Italy.

Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia, a member of UBI Banca’s CAR investor group which had previously dismissed Intesa offer as inacceptable, is ready to assess its terms, Chairman Aldo Poli was quoted as saying by daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) BANCO BPM

The Italian bank is trying to sell 500 million euros of its loans towards Italian real estate group Statuto, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday it had revised its rating watch on the bank’s long term rating to ‘evolving’ from ‘negative’ in the light of the approval of a plan to o offload more than 8 billion euros in gross bad loans.

(*) ATLANTIA

Genoa municipality is considering setting up a new company, together with state-owned road operator ANAS, to run the new Genoa bridge in place of Autostrade per l’Italia, daily MF reported.

JUVENTUS, SS LAZIO AS ROMA

Serie A has picked Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, two sources close to the matter said, as Italy’s top-flight soccer league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus.

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Italian stock exchange said that as of Friday and until further notice orders without a price cap on the company’s ordinary shares would not be allowed.

DIARY

Milan, UBI Banca board meeting.

Rome, ISTAT President Carlo Blangiardo presents country’s annual report; Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends presentation (0830 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio meets his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (1300 GMT).

