Italy - Factors to watch on July 30

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 1.75% BTP bonds due July 1, 2024; 2.75-3.25 billion euros 3.00% BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2029; 0.75-1.25 billion euros in two CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025 and April 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

BANCA CARIGE

FITD-Italian Depositor Protection Fund holds Council and Management Committee meetings to approve Banca Carige rescue.

(*) Cooperative lender Cassa Centrale Banca will underwrite half of a 200 million euros convertible bond, which will be issued by the troubled Italian bank as part of its rescue plan, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Tuesday. Insurer Amissima, controlled by U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management, as well as Banca Mediolanum, Cattolica Assicurazioni , Equita, Fondazione Cariverona and state-owned bank Credito Sportivo will underwrite the remaining part of the bond, Il Sole 24 Ore added.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank could sell 3 billion euros of “unlikely-to-pay” loans to the bad loan recovery specialist Prelios at a price close to 55% of the nominal value, as part of a bigger deal which involves 10 billion euros of UTP loans, MF wrote on Tuesday, adding that the deal was expected to close shortly.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group has drawn up a short list of potential partners for its drilling business, Chief Executive Stefano Cao told Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

(*) ITALGAS

The Italian gas operator said on Tuesday its net profit in the first half of 2019 was up 10.3% to 166.2 million euros and it expected to complete additional initiatives for external growth in 2019 after acquisitions last year.

(*) GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Vivendi could be interested in buying a stake in the Italian media group controlled by De Benedetti family, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Tuesday.

INWIT

Inwit said its net profit in the first half fell to 69.2 million euros.

RAI WAY

Rai Way net profit in the first half rose to 32.6 million euros.

Conference call on H1 results (1530 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: BANCA GENERALI, DAVIDE CAMPARI followed by conference call (1100 GMT), HERA, LEONARDO followed by conference call (1630 GMT), POSTE ITALIANE, RECORDATI followed by conference call (1400 GMT), SALVATORE FERRAGAMO followed by conference call (1600 GMT), TERNA followed by conference call (1500 GMT), AMPLIFON followed by conference call (1300 GMT), ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by conference call, CERVED followed by conference call, GEOX followed by conference call (1530 GMT), SALINI IMPREGILO, SARAS followed by conference call (1430 GMT), AEFFE followed by conference call, CALTAGIRONE, CARRARO (1200 GMT), DE’ LONGHI, FALCK RENEWABLES , GRUPPO GAMENET, RENO DE MEDICI, RISANAMENTO.

DIARY

Rome, employers’ association Confindustria meets trade unions on ‘Patto della Fabbrica’.

