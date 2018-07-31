Italy - Factors to watch on July 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June unemployment rate data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); Q2 GDP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases July asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group lifted its 2018 revenue and free operating cashflow guidance on Monday to reflect a 3-billion-euro helicopter deal with Qatar.

FERRARI

Ferrari’s new boss Louis Camilleri has big shoes to fill but the tobacco industry veteran may have just what is needed to steer the luxury sportscar maker through its next lap, analysts and industry insiders said.

ATLANTIA, ABERTIS, INTESA SANPAOLO

Infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with Intesa Sanpaolo to buy the Italian bank’s stake in the Brebemi toll road connecting the cities of Milan and Brescia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The investment is part of a broader plan that would see Abertis also increase its stake in the Brebemi motorway and possibly flank F2i as an investor in the Brescia-Padova toll road, the paper said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

A board meeting on Tuesday called to approve first-half results could also hand Frederic de Courtois, CEO Global Business Lines & International, a supervisory role over the finance department, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. At the same time, Cristiano Borean, currently CFO of Generali France, could take on the same role also at the group’s holding company, the paper said.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bailed-out Italian bank wants to speed up disposals of so-called ‘unlikely-to-pay’ loans, which it has so far sold individually, and is considering putting on the block a 300-400 million euro portfolio comprising a dozen loans, MF reported.

(*) DOBANK, BANCO BPM

The Italian bank could shortlist this week two bidders - a consortium comprising investment funds TPG, Christofferson Robb & Co, Davidson Kempner and servicer Prelios on one side and the Fortress-doBank duo on the other - to discuss the sale of a bad loan portfolio and its debt collection unit, MF reported.

(*) ITALGAS

First-half earnings before interest and tax rose 9.3 percent to 223 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi has written down by 512 million euros its stake in Telecom Italia because of risks linked to execution of the 2020 plan.

BANKS

Italy’s highest administrative Court due to hold hearing over the freezing of the “popolari” banks reform.

CERVED

The Italian corporate data and debt recovery group posted a 12 percent rise in first-half adjusted core profit on a similar increase in revenues to 223 million euros.

CEO Marco Nespolo told a conference call the group had “interesting M&A pipeline”.

TISCALI

Fastweb acquires 5G spectrum and fixed wireless branch from Tiscali for approximately 150 million euros.

Tiscali said a non-binding term sheet was signed with a Qualified Investor to issue a mandatory convertible bond for 15 million euros.

ITALGAS

Releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on H1 results (0800 GMT), followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on H1 results.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

4AIM SICAF

Board meeting on H1 results.

ACEA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

GEOX

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on H1 results.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

DE’ LONGHI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on H1 results: FALCK RENEWABLES, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, ITALMOBILIARE, MONRIF, PARMALAT, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE , RENO DE MEDICI.

