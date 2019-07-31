Italy - Factors to watch on July 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash July CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT), flash Q2 GDP data (1000 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Sales at Italy’s luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo rose for the second quarter in a row in the three months to June, confirming a recovery trend seen in the first part of the year.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as it reported a 34% increase in orders to 6.1 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the first half.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The role of French bank Natixis is presenting a hurdle to efforts by Salini Impregilo to create an Italian construction champion, two sources close to the matter said.

Salini reported an increase in adjusted revenues of 3.7 % in the first half of the year to 2.7 billion euros, with record new orders of 6.1 billion euros for the first 7 months of 2019.

UBI BANCA

Moody’s said late on Tuesday it had confirmed the bank’s ratings, improving the outlook on the Baa3 senior unsecured debt ratings to “stable.”

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

FCA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Conference call on H1 results (0930 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on H1 results (0800 GMT).

DIASORIN

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

NEODECORTECH

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve listing on main segment MTA (0900 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on Aug. 1).

SNAM

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on Aug. 1).

Board meetings on H1 results: ACEA, RCS MEDIAGROUP , 4AIM SICAF, BANCA SISTEMA followed by conference call, ENERVIT, FIERA MILANO , FNM, IREN, ITALMOBILIARE , PRIMA INDUSTRIE.

