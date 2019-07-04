Italy - Factors to watch on July 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italian 10-year bond yield spread over Germany narrowed to 199 basis points on Wednesday, the lowest in over a year, as investors cheered EU’s reprieve over Rome’s public finances.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The Italian-American carmaker on Wednesday reported a 4% fall in total June auto sales in Canada.

The company appointed former CEO of NIKE’s Converse Davide Grasso as Chief Operating Officer Maserati and Harald Wester as Executive Chairman of of its luxury brand.

BANKS

How do you value a bank loan on the brink of default in an economy flirting with recession? As it prepares to commit to buying billions of euros of such loans in Italy by mid July, U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management has deployed legions of number crunchers to find out.

ITALIAONLINE

Libero Acquisition and Sunrise Investments filed on Wednesday with market regulator Consob a voluntary tender offer on all of Italiaonline shares except those owned by Libero and treasury shares and on saving shares.

BPER BANCA

Extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve up to 171 million euro capital increase and up to 150 million euro Additional Tier 1 bond issue both reserved for banking foundation Fondazione di Sardegna (0700 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives Russian President Vladimir Putin (1415 GMT), followed by joint news conference.

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks before Senate Budget and Finance committees on outcomes of Ecofin meeting (1300 GMT).

Rome, Authority for energy, networks, environment ARERA presents annual report (0900 GMT).

