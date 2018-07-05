Italy - Factors to watch on July 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group said on Wednesday it secured a five-year loan worth 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) to refinance the acquisitions of Spain’s Abertis and Germany’s Hochtief, a deal sealed with builder ACS and aimed at creating the biggest motorway operator in the world.

BANKING SECTOR

The Italian government has asked the European Commission to extend by a further six months a guarantee scheme aimed at easing the disposal of bad loans, two government sources said on Wednesday.

UBI, BANCA CARIGE

UBI’s head of the supervisory board said there was nothing on the table regarding a possible merger with Banca Carige.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

An Italian court will likely decide after the summer whether French media group Vivendi needs to reduce its stake in Telecom Italia or Mediaset to prevent a concentration of power, two legal sources said on Wednesday. One of Vivendi’s lawyers did not rule out a possible complaint to the European Commission on the issue.

LEONARDO

Europe’s ATR is urging the Trump administration to unblock the export of about six regional planes to Iran, warning of “serious damage” to its finances from the breakdown of deals negotiated with Washington’s approval before a change of foreign policy. ATR is co-owned by Airbus and Leonardo.

REPLY

The digital services group intends to grow further through mergers and acquisitions with a focus on Europe and the U.S., the company’s chairman and co-CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1500 GMT).

JUVENTUS FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to leave Real Madrid and join Italian champions Juventus, a source close to the player told Reuters on Wednesday. Juventus declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Real Madrid said: “Our official comments are made through our official media channels.”

