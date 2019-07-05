Italy - Factors to watch on July 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in June (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

COMPANIES (*) MEDIASET

Shareholder Vivendi is ready to pull out of Mediaset, La Stampa said, citing comments by Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s head of European research on the media sector. In a phone call with investors Adrien de Saint Hilaire said Vivendi had been close three times to reaching a deal with Mediaset but that each time it had fallen through, adding it’s clear they want to leave, La Stampa cited him as saying. The comments come after a large media conference in London in June when Vivendi’s CEO had spoken to investors, the paper said. Vivendi declined to comment, it said.

ATLANTIA

Moody’s said on Thursday it reviews for downgrade Atlantia’s, Autostrade per l’Italia’s and Aeroporti di Roma’s ratings.

Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement is noisily threatening to rip up Atlantia’s motorway concession over last year’s deadly bridge collapse in Genoa, but sources have told Reuters the party is prepared to settle for revisions to its long-term deal.

(*) UNICREDIT

Like rival Intesa Sanpaolo, the bank is looking at ways of dealing with the whole of its 13.3 billion euro gross unlikely to pay loan portfolio, Il Messaggero said. It has contacted players like do Value, Dea Capital, Intrum and Clessidra, the paper said.

(*) ASTALDI, SALINI IMPREGILO

Export insurance agency SACE has withdrawn its guarantees for Astaldi funding abroad, Il Messaggero said, citing a letter sent by SACE to the troubled builder. The move threatens plans by state lender CDP and Salini Impregilo to create a national construction champion, the paper said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Cassa Centrale Banca is ready to play a role in the rescue of carige, MF said. The lender has signed a non-disclosure agreement for a preliminary examination of Carige’s accounts and to study the feasibility of an industrial alliance, it said. The lender does not want all of Carige immediately.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The head of French state holding APE said on Thursday he was “not aware” of any new discussions between Renault and Fiat Chrysler over a future alliance.

SIAS

Sias board said Thursday consideration under tender, offer by Astm, of 17.50 euro for company share is “suitable” from financial point of view.

DIARY

Milan, Italian farmers body Coldiretti event starts (0700 GMT); ends on July 7. Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi expected to attend.

Milan, “Belt& Road Iniziative 2, Italy and the new silk roads” with Intesa Sanpaolo representative Stefano Barrese, Danieli Chairman Giampietro Benedetti, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci (0630 GMT).

Rome, Telecom Italia TIM holds news conference to present ‘5G’ (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................