Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May retail sales (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in June (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 11.

Italy led a broad selloff in southern European government bonds on Thursday, after indifferent demand for a Spanish debt auction spooked investors already worried about defiant comments from the new Italian government on its budget plans.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

The company will soon announce a deal involving its Sparkle unit with Tunisie Telecom, opening up a 100G port at its hub in Palermo, MF said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker CEO, Sergio Marchionne, underwent an operation to his right shoulder and is now recovering, an FCA spokesperson, requested for details, said on Thursday. A short recovery period is foreseen for Marchionne, he said.

(*) UBI BANCA

THe process to offload a nominal 3 billion euros of bad loans is set to kick off next week with placement in September, MF said. State-backed guarantees for the deal are expected over the summer, it said.

JUVENTUS

Shares in Juventus FC jumped almost 10 percent on Thursday on the back of reports that Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo might soon join the Italian club.

RECORDATI

Bristol-Myers Squibb has hired two banks to find a buyer for its French over-the-counter (OTC) drugs business, sources told Reuters.

The bidding field is expected to include German generics drug firm Stada, which is held by buyout funds Bain and Cinven, and France’s Zentiva, the sources said. Italy’s Recordati may also decide to join the fray, they said.

BANCO BPM

Cerberus senior advisor for Europe Roberto Nicastro said on Thursday the U.S. investor is working on an offer for bad loans and the debt recovery business that Banco BPM wants to shed.

CERVED

The Italian data provider and debt collector is working on potential acquisitions in the sectors where it already operates or in similar businesses, its CEO Marco Nespolo told Reuters on Thursday.

BANKS

JPMorgan Chase and Co appointed Francesco Cardinali as the senior country officer for Italy, the bank said in a memo to its staff. Cardinali will replace Guido Nola, who will be leaving the company, according to the memo.

A2A

CEO Valerio Camerano and national agency for technologies, energy and environment ENEA President Federico Testa attend conference on “Efficiency and Sustainability for Condominiums” in Milan (1200 GMT).

ZUCCHI

The group said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with trade unions valid until the end of August 2020.

BIANCAMANO

The company said on Thursday an Italian court approved the debt restructuring agreement.

ESAUTOMOTION

Debuts on Aim segment.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Capital increase ends.

