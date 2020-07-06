Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

The government will start working on a comprehensive tax reform shortly, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, adding that a decree to spur investments and make the country more business friendly could be approved in the first days of the week.

Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Conte said.

DEBT

Treasury starts offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo starts its full voluntary takeover bid on UBI Banca ordinary shares; ends on July 28.

On Friday UBI rejected a takeover bid by rival Intesa Sanpaolo as inadequate and risky for its shareholders while Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said the decision was in the hands of UBI shareholders, adding that some of them were already supporting a merger.

FIAT CHRYSLER (FCA)

The Italian-American group and PSA said on Friday they were sticking to the merger plan signed last year after a newspaper said the carmakers were looking at spinning off assets to cut a planned 5.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) cash payout to FCA shareholders.

The Italian Parliament gave the green light on Friday to a package of incentives to encourage sales of state-of-the-art combustion engine cars as well as electric and hybrid vehicles, two lawmakers told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA

Fastweb, the Italian phone unit of Swisscom, is set to invest in the last-mile network Telecom Italia is looking to develop with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi asked an Italian regional court to suspend two notices from Italy’s communication watchdog which confirmed the authority stance over Vivendi’s excessive concentration of power in the Italian media sector given its twin stakes in Mediaset and Telecom Italia, the Italian broadcaster said on Friday.

Separately, the EU Court of Justice will decide on Sept. 3 whether an Italian law, that forced Vivendi to forfeit two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, violates the bloc’s rules, a legal source said.

ATLANTIA

On Wednesday the Constitutional Court will decide on the appeal filed by Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) against the decree that has prevented Atlantia’s unit from rebuilding the Morandi bridge in Genoa, which it handled.

La Repubblica reported on Sunday that “many people in the government” hope the Court would accept the claim of Aspi and pave the way for a settlement between the company and the ruling parties.

MONCLER

The luxury group signed a deal with Intesa Sanpaolo for a revolving credit line of up to 400 million euros.

EXOR, GEDI

Exor’s Giano Holding said on Friday it had reached 92.03% of capital in its bid on Gedi allowing it to delist the publisher.

HERA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.10 euro per share.

BPER BANCA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

