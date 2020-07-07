Italy - Factors to watch on July 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May and June (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury’s head of debt management said on Monday that the issuance of the “BTP Futura” bond for retail investors was going better than the Treasury had anticipated.

Orders for the bond, whose proceeds will fund spending related to Italy’s coronavirus crisis, reached 2.37 billion euros on the first day of the offering, which will run until Friday, bourse data showed.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 10.

ENI

Italian energy group Eni said it would write off around 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) from the value of its assets after revising down its long-term outlook for oil and gas prices due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italy’s second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo defended its takeover bid for UBI Banca which kicked off on Monday, saying its target had underestimated advantages for investors in rejecting it.

Investors tendered UBI shares representing 0.171% of the total targeted by Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid on the first day of the exchange offer, bourse data showed.

GENERALI

Foreign investors bought 87% of a new 600 million euro Tier2 green bond that Generali sold on Monday, the Italian insurer said.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied General Motors Co’s petition to remove a lower court judge from its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), but said the companies’ heads need not meet to settle the issue.

DIARY

Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presents measures aimed at cutting red tap in order to boost economy.

