Italy - Factors to watch on July 8

ECONOMY

OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 11.

Italy’s Treasury said it would sell 6.5 billion euros in 12-month bills at auction on July 10

ATLANTIA

Deputy Italian Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said the infrastructure group should repay excessively high tolls earned in recent years from its motorway concession if it wanted to keep the contract, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The Italian insurer said on Friday it had agreed to extend its partnership with banking group ICCREA to 2022 and raised stakes it held in their ‘bancassurance’ joint-ventures to 70%.

UBI BANCA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s top insurer is interested in becoming UBI’s exclusive bancassurance partner replacing Cattolica and Aviva whose accords are close to expiring, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Non-binding bids have arrived also from four foreign players which could include Allianz and AXA.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest phone company plans to extend 5G services to six more Italian cities as well as dozens of tourist spots and business hubs by the end of the year.

Telecom Italia could reach an accord with Vodafone to share 5G infrastructure already by the end of the month, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

UNICREDIT, BPER BANCA, CARIGE

UniCredit and BPER are both ready to take over for free troubled rival Carige as part of a liquidation process that would see state agency SGA take on up to 12 billion euros in impaired loans from the Genoa-based bank, la Repubblica reported on Saturday. The state would have to inject up to 1 billion euros in capital into SGA to finance the deal, it said. Carige had 16 billion euros in client loans at end-2018, of which 3.5 billion classed as impaired.

The FITD banking fund should hold a board meeting this week to try and call a shareholder meeting for the week after to convert a 312 million euo bond into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

RAI WAY

State broadcaster RAI is studying a merger of its tower unit Rai Way with EI Towers, the tower group controlled by infrastructure fund F2i and deal could be struck in the autumn, la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian state-owned shipbuilder is racing against Huntington Ingalls Industries, Bath Iron Works and Austal USA to win $19 billion U.S. Navy contract, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Satuday, adding it had to submit a technical proposal by Aug. 22.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Friday it had moved a board meeting to approve first-half results to Sept. 30 from July 25.

ASTM, SIAS

Italian market watchdog Consob has given a green light to a prospectus for the tender offer that Italian toll road operator ASTM plans to launch on 11.4 million shares of its SIAS unit .

RETELIT

Organic growth as well as M&A followed by a reordering of its business are among the focus points of Retelit, says Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

JUVENTUS

The Serie A football club said on Friday it signed defender Merih Demiral until June 2024 after reaching a deal for the definitive acquisition of the player from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio for 18 million euros ($20 million) payable over four years.

ASTALDI

A July 15 deadline for the troubled builder to submit to a court a proposed accord with creditors is unlikely to be met but so-called ‘comfort letters’ being prepared by creditor banks are expected to win an extension to July 31, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

CHL

Capital increase starts; ends on July 25.

LVENTURE GROUP

Capital increase starts; ends on July 25.

NETWEEK

Capital increase starts; ends on July 25.

Trade ex-dividend: COFIDE of 0.0145 euro per share, IVS GROUP of 0.30 euro per share.

DIARY

Milan, Cabinet Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni delivers closing address at Cariplo Foundation event (0900 GMT)

