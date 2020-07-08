Italy - Factors to watch on July 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday the European Union must act decisively to build a common response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, urging that support measures be activated rapidly.

(*) The Italian government is ready to take a tougher stance on the presence of China’s Huawei in the country’s 5G network, la Repubblica daily reported on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Italy is to sell 10 bln euros in 12-month and 153-day BOT bills at auction.

Orders for Italy’s new ‘BTP Futura’ retail bond to fund coronavirus recovery spending reached 1.68 billion euros on the second day of offering, bourse data showed on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Investors tendered UBI shares representing 0.321% of the total targeted by Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid in the first two days of the exchange offer, bourse data showed (*) Intesa has filed a complaint with Italy’s market regulator Consob saying some UBI shareholders encountered difficulties in tendering their shares, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.

(*) ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group’s Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) unit will run the new Genoa bridge until the government decides whether to revoke Aspi’s motorway concession, La Stampa daily reported on Wednesday, citing a letter by Italy’s Transport Minister Paola De Micheli to Genoa’s Mayor Marco Bucci.

A consortium including Bain Capital and Advent is in pole position for a stake in Atlantia’s toll-road payment business Telepass, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Wednesday.

BPER BANCA

The Italian regional lender said on Tuesday it sold 95% of mezzanine and junior securities issued as part of a bad loan securitisation to an institutional investor.

STEFANEL

The Italian clothing group, whose shares are suspended from trading, said on Tuesday it drew four expressions of interest forr its assets.

(*) JUVENTUS

AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second-half minutes as they hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday, the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month.

(*) LAZIO

Lazio’s fading Serie A title challenge suffered a potentially fatal blow when they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Lecce

DIARY

IR Top Consulting holds webinar “Smart MTA” with GPI Director Generla Matteo Santoro, Piteco Chairman Marco Podini, AlgoWatt Managing Director Laura Bizzarri, Esprinet CEO Alessandro Cattani (0900 GMT).

