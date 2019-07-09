Italy - Factors to watch on July 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it had hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit to top up its 2.80% March 2067 BTP bond via syndicate.

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 5.5 billion euros in 3-year and 7-year bonds on July 11.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Monday it would sell its remaining 18.3% stake in online broker FinecoBank via accelerated book building.

A bookrunner said later on Monday that books were covered.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy is struggling to pull together a rescue plan for the troubled Genoa-based bank which needs to avoid a liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MEDIASET

The board of directors of the Italian broadcaster will discuss on July 22 the request of hostile shareholder Vivendi of a new extraordinary shareholder meeting to revoke the resolution of a loyalty share scheme approved in April, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

STEFANEL (shares suspended) - An Italian court stated that the clothing group is insolvent, the company said on Monday.

ITALMOBILIARE

The holding company of entrepreneurial family Pesenti said on Monday it had sold its 9.5% stake in the U.S. spending management company Jaggaer to the private equity firm Cinven. The deal values Italmobiliare’s stake in Jaggaer around 100 million dollars before taxes on capital gain and other adjustments, Italmobiliare added.

GIBUS

‘Investor Day’ (0930 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco gives speech at conference in honour of Carlo Azeglio Ciampi (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets national trade union representatives (0800 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Republic of Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi (1330 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte chairs discussion on Molise Region (1600 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli attend report presentation on municipalities by Ca’ Foscari University (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attends presentation of “ReportCalcio 2019” (0930 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi speaks before joined Senate and Chamber of Deputies EU Policy committees on outcomes of the extraordinary European Council June 30-July 2 (0930 GMT).

Rome, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi attends meeting ‘Italy-Mozambique’ (0630 GMT).

Milan, A2A presents group and Milan sustainability reports with CEO Valerio Camerano and Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0800 GMT).

