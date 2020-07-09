Italy - Factors to watch on July 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Orders for Italy’s new ‘BTP Futura’ retail bond reached 1.16 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on the third day of its offering, bourse data showed on Wednesday, pushing total requests to 5.21 billion euros.

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Futura’ bond due July 14, 2030; ends on July 10, subject to early closure.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 14.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Investors tendered UBI shares representing 0.546% of the total targeted by Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid in the first three days of the exchange offer, bourse data showed.

ATLANTIA

The leader of Italy’s co-ruling 5-Star Movement, Vito Crimi, said the Benetton family, which owns infrastructure group Atlantia, must no longer manage the country’s motorways.

The Italian government must withdraw the concession of the infrastructure group to run the country’s motorways, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier on Wednesday that the matter would be settled by the end of the week.

Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per l’Italia said in a statement that it has never received any formal feedback to the proposals it sent the government to resolve the dispute on Morandi bridge and the government has never made a formal proposal about that.

A top Italian court said on Wednesday that a law excluding Benetton-led Atlantia from reconstruction work on a bridge it operated which collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people, was lawful.

The Italian infrastructure group said that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 15.5% year-on-year and the number of passengers travelling to and from its Italian airports fell 85.9% last week compared with the same period last year.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. federal judge threw out a racketeering lawsuit General Motors had filed against smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, saying the No. 1 U.S. automaker’s alleged injuries were not caused by FCA’s alleged violations.

(*) AS ROMA

Troubled AS Roma ended a run of three successive Serie A defeats with a 2-1 win over Parma, who were angered after having a penalty turned down late in the game on Wednesday.

