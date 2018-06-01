Italy - Factors to watch on June 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment political leaders Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio reached a deal on Thursday to resurrect their proposed coalition government, averting the prospect of a new snap election which had rattled global markets.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third largest bank is looking to sell part of its debt servicing unit as it strives to meet its bad-loan reduction goals two years ahead of time, sources familiar with the matter said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

‘Capital Markets Day’, CEO Sergio Marchionne presents 2018-2022 strategic plan (0800 GMT); followed by news conference in Balocco.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will add up to 62,000 more cars to Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit Waymo, the companies said on Thursday, as part of Waymo’s plan to roll out a robotaxi service in the U.S. later this year.

GO INTERNET

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

IGD

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

KI GROUP

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

