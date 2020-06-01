Italy - Factors to watch on June 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy will not be treated like a leper colony, says Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, warning EU states not to shut out Italians as they reopen their borders. Rome plans to lift restrictions on inter-regional travel from June 3.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases May manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

MEDIOBANCA

Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has asked the European Central Bank for permission to increase his stake in Mediobanca to up to 20%, a source said on Sunday confirming a press report.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia will have to accept stricter rules on motorway tariffs as laid out by the transport authority if it wants to keep its highway concession, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

Atlantia wants to press ahead with the sale of up to 49% of its toll-road payment division Telepass and has asked bidders to submit tentative offers in late June, three sources close to the process told Reuters.

CATTOLICA

Insurance watchdog Ivass tells Italian insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni it must launch a 500 million euro capital increase by Sept. 30 after the group’s solvency index fell to 103% on 22 May, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

OVS

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told RAI 3 television that he would sign off on Monday on an OVS request for a 100-million-euro state-backed loan.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

The European Central Bank is expected to clear Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposed takeover of smaller rival UBI Banca in the next couple of weeks, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ENEL

The utility said on Friday its green energy unit had won 68 MW of new renewable capacity for two wind projects and 38.3 MW of nominal capacity deriving from the repowering of already-operational hydro plants in the second renewable auction launched by Italian state-owned energy service company GSE.

EXOR, GEDI

Exor’s Giano Holding said on Friday market watchdog Consob had approved its mandatory offer on shares in publisher GEDI it does not already own. The offer will run from June 3-30.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Reverse stock split.

