Italy - Factors to watch on June 10

POLITICS

Italian coalition officials say the country’s public accounts are throwing up positive surprises this year, strengthening Rome’s hand as it tries to ward off a possible European Union disciplinary procedure.

An EU disciplinary procedure against Italy over its debt is warranted, according to a draft document for a meeting of EU government officials quoted by an EU source, setting the stage for an escalation of a dispute with Rome.

Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria says it would be either illegal or useless for Italy to issue so-called mini-bots to pay its suppliers

Italy’s coalition parties push back against criticism of the mini-bots, highlighting tensions in the heart of the cabinet

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 13.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster unveiled on Friday a corporate overhaul that would put the group, including its main overseas subsidiary in Spain, under a Dutch holding company and in a better position to pursue pan-European media alliances.

TISCALI

Amsicora, an investment vehicle owned by Claudio Costamagna, Manilo Marocco and Alberto Trondoli, could consider to acquire further stakes in Tiscali or bonds issued by the phone group, the company said in a filing to Consob. Amsicora holds 22.059% of Tiscali.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole Deputy CEO Xavier Muscat in interview with Il Sole 24 Ore rules out cross-border mergers with banks in other European countries because “the current rules do not allow for real synergies”. He says Credit Agricole is ready to evaluate “a further dimensional leap” in asset management with Amundi. Rules out involvement in any Carige deal, says his bank is looking for organic growth in Italy.

FINCANTIERI

Head of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti says expects Fincantieri’s proposed acquisition of Chantiers de l’Atlantique (formerly known as STX France) will get the green light from Brussels, Agi newsagency reports. Says deal is good for Europe. Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo says EU should make a decision before the Commission mandate expires this year.

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI

Praude Asset Management holds 10.007% of the company, according a filing to Consob.

DIASORIN

Board meeting to approve 2019-2022 industrial plan.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on FY results.

SIRIO

Debuts on AIM segment.

Annual general meetings: AMM (0900 GMT), EEMS (0800 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: AMBIENTHESIS of 0.0080 euro per ordinary share; SERVIZI ITALIA of 0.16 euro per share.

DIARY

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on refugees with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi (1600 GMT).

Milan, Bank of Italy presents report on Lombardy Region’s economy with Milan branch Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti (1330 GMT).

Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo and European Investment Bank (EIB) joint event with Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro and EIB Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco (1000 GMT).

Venice, news conference with Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri and CEO Philippe Donnet (1000 GMT).

