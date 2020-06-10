Italy - Factors to watch on June 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 79 on Tuesday against 65 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was broadly stable at 283 against 280 on Monday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases April leading indicator data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel attends online seminar on “ECB Policies in COVID-19 times” organised by ‘Florence School of Banking and Finance’ (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros in new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italy’s antitrust authority cannot clear Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer for rival UBI for now because of uncertainties over a planned asset sale aimed at solving competition issues, a document showed on Tuesday.

SAFILO

Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded Safilo to B3 with negative outlook.

TERNA

Terna on Tuesday updated its 8 billion euro Euro Medium Term bond programme.

DIASORIN

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Webcast presentation at Exane BNPP European CEO Conference.

DIARY

Rome, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo speaks before Senate Defence Committee on Italian participation in common European defence projects (0630 GMT).

Rome, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo speaks before Schengen Committee on migrants’ regularisation (1200 GMT).

European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Guido Rasi speaks via videoconference before Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs Committee (1030 GMT).

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks before Chamber of Deputies banking committee(0615 GMT).

IR Top Consulting holds online #SMARTInvestorDay “Green AIM” with Renergetica Chairman Davide Sommariva, Elettra Investimenti Chairman and CEO Fabio Massimo Bombacci, Kolinpharma Chairwoman and CEO Rita Paola Petrelli, Monnalisa CEO Christian Simoni, Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini, FOPE CEO Diego Nardin (0830 GMT).

