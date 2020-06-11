Italy - Factors to watch on June 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April industrial output (0800 GMT) and January-March Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 4.5-5.0 billion euros new 0.30% BTP bonds due Aug. 15, 2023; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.85% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2027; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 1.45% BTP bonds due March 1, 2036. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Infrastructure funds F2i and Macquarie are jostling for position over an investment in Italy’s Autostrade as pressure mounts on Benetton-backed Atlantia to loosen its grip on the motorway group to end a standoff over its concession, two sources said.

Atlantia said on Wednesday its Italy motorway traffic was down 30% y/y last week.

The group’s board meets on Thursday on Q1 results

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA face a lengthy EU antitrust investigation after declining to offer concessions to allay EU antitrust concerns about their planned $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

GENERALI

The insurer is to explore options for its Swiss insurance business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said the new SREP requirements the ECB had set it for 2020 reflected derisking measures it had taken by reducing its Pillar 2 requirement by 50 basis points. It said the Common Equity Tier 1 requirement was 9.75% while the Total SREP Capital Requirement was 10.75%. The Overall Capital Requirement requested was 13.25%.

ENEL

Enel said its board had authorised the issue of hybrid bonds for up to 1.5 bln euros.

BPER BANCA

Board meeting

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Wednesday it had so far granted more than 100,000 loans fully guaranteed by the state each worth up to 25,000 euros.

FINCANTIERI

Italy has yet to approve the sale to Egypt of two warships made by shipbuilder Fincantieri, as the government weighs political considerations and analyses the deal, Italy’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

SNAM

Snam launched on Wednesday its first Transition Bond for 500 million euros.

ITALGAS

Statement followed by conference call on “Italgas 2020 Performance update” (1300 GMT).

MONCLER

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Bank of Italy Head of Banking and Financial Supervision Department Paolo Angelini speaks before Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary banking committee (0615 GMT).

Rome, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on air transport (1330 GMT).

Luiss University holds FB live streaming on “Sustainability in the pandemic” with Enel CEO Francesco Starace (1600 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “Capital, infrastructure, simplification: how to relaunch the post-COVID economy” with Italo Vice President Flavio Cattaneo (1630 GMT).

Barberino del Mugello, Atlantia unit Autostrade per l’Italia holds ceremony for demoliton of last diaphragm of ‘Santa Lucia Gallery’ with Chairman Giuliano Mari and CEO Roberto Tomasi (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................