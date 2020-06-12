Italy - Factors to watch on June 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group swung to a net loss in the first quarter as the impact of the coronavirus crisis compounded fallout from a prolonged political dispute over its motorway concession.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s top insurer said on Thursday it had reached a settlement agreement with Brazilian bank BTG Pactual to end a dispute over the sale of Swiss private bank BSI. Generali said it would pay BTG Pactual 245 million Swiss francs ($260 million) by way of compensation and price adjustment, with a net impact of around 183 million euros ($207 million) on its 2020 first half results.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s antitrust authority said it was probing four financial institutions, including the country’s top banks Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, for allegedly withholding information and imposing unnecessary conditions on borrowers who wanted to access coronavirus support measures.

INTESA SANPAOLO, BPER BANCA, UBI BANCA

BPER is in talks with Intesa Sanpaolo to clinch a new purchasing agreement of Ubi’s asset to overcome objections raised by Italy’s antitrust authority to the Intesa proposed takeover bid for rival UBI Banca, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

UBI BANCA

The Italian bank sold seven properties in Milan, realising a final gross gain of around 54 million euros.

MONCLER - Italy’s luxury outwear maker said it had signed an agreement with France’s Interparfums to start selling perfumes, as it seeks to diversify its brand and lessen the deep impact of the coronavirus crisis on the luxury goods sector.

ITALGAS

Italy’s biggest gas distributor said on Thursday that its core earnings could rise by as much as 8% this year as its digitalisation drive improves efficiency and mitigates the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Goldman Sachs holds “European Financials Virtual Conference” live streaming with:

* Bank of Italy Senior Deputy Governor Daniele Franco (0700 GMT);

* Eurogroup President and Portugal’s Finance Minister Mario Centeno (0800 GMT);

* European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni (1000 GMT);

* Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (1100 GMT);

* ECB Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) Chairman Andrea Enria (1200 GMT);

* International Monetary Fund (IMF) European Department Deputy Director Mahmood Pradhan (1300 GMT);

* European Banking Authority (EBA) President José Manuel Campa (1400 GMT);

* Bank Supervision (BCBS) Basel Committee Chairman and Banco de Espana Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos (1500 GMT).

ISPI holds online event on “Beyond the emergency: Italy and Europe”; expected attendees include Italian European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola (0900 GMT).

Trenitalia holds online news conference to present “2020 Summer Timetable, all the news for tourism in Italy” with state railways Ferrovie delo stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti, Trenitalia Chairman Tiziano Onesti and CEO Orazio Iacono (0930 GMT).

Barberino Del Mugello, Atlantia unit Autostrade per l’Italia holds ceremony for demoliton of last diaphragm of ‘Santa Lucia Gallery’ with Chairman Giuliano Mari and CEO Roberto Tomasi (1000 GMT).

