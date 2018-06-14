Italy - Factors to watch on June 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may push back a planned meeting on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris amid a diplomatic spat over immigration policy, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.

Italy summoned France’s envoy on Wednesday and angrily rejected French criticism of its immigration policies, escalating a diplomatic standoff that widens one of Europe’s main political fault lines.

MEDIASET

British broadcaster Sky and sports media group Perform won the rights to screen Italy’s top flight Serie A football matches until 2021, for a total of more than 973 million euros ($1.2 billion) a season, Italy’s soccer League chairman said.

(*) ACEA

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that the chairman of Rome’s utility company, Acea, should resign after being put under investigation and house arrest for corruption. (*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office last week received five or six expressions of interests from insurances willingly to set up a partnership with Poste on the car insurance business, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The daily said Allianz , Axa, Generali and Unipol were in the race for the partnership, echoing similar reports in the Italian press last week.

(*) AS ROMA

James Pallotta, president and shareholder of AS Roma, said he could sell the soccer club if the project of building a new stadium is ditched, several Italian newspaper reported.

BANKS

Italian banks are set to shed 70 billion euros ($82 billion) in bad loans in 2018, with a strong market for disposing of such assets in prospect in the years ahead, PwC said on Wednesday. (*) The ECB has asked Italian cooperative group ICCREA to tweak its statute and its governance, MF reported.

MASI AGRICOLA

The wine producer reported a flat 2017 core profit on a 1 percent increase in revenues driven by the acquisition of sparkling wine maker Canevel, which helped offset the hit from weaker demand and bad weather.

TERNIENERGIA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results.

