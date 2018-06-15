Italy - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris (1130 GMT), followed by news conference (1245 GMT).

Conte will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a statement said on Thursday.

Italy and France tried to patch up a row over immigration on Thursday as Pope Francis urged politicians everywhere to work together on helping refugees and respect their dignity.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and May final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Italy will not ratify the European Union’s free trade agreement with Canada, its new agriculture minister said on Thursday, ratcheting up an international trade spat and potentially scuppering the EU’s biggest accord in years.

COMPANIES (*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest commercial bank could sell up to 30 percent of its asset management unit Eurizon, La Repubblica said citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The bank is in talks with a group of foreign suitors including BlackRock, but will not rush into a deal, the newspaper said.

(*) PIRELLI

The tyre maker is not looking for acquisitions its CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told La Stampa, adding the company will launch its smart tyre at the end pf this year.

(*) BPER BANCA, POPOLARE SONDRIO

The two banks have presented a joint bid to buy nearly 40 percent of Arca Holding, which owns 100 percent of Arca Sgr, Il Messaggero reported. The stake could have a value of around 120-160 million euros, the newspaper said.

(*) MONDADORI

The publisher is in talks to sell its Panorama magazine to Italian entrepreneur Antonio Angelucci, who already owns Libero newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

CREVAL

The lender said on Thursday it finalised the sale to institutional investors of 95 percent of the mezzanine and junior notes of the project Aragorn portfolio after the senior notes were given an investment grade rating.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on FY results (closed on March 31, 2018).

FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders meetings.

