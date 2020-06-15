Italy - Factors to watch on June 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was questioned by prosecutors on Friday about the country’s response to its coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 34,000 people.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday it signed a contract with Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands to supply Europe with a vaccine against the coronavirus, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020.

CORONAVIRUS DATA

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 44 on Sunday, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the tally of new cases increased by 338.

ECONOMY

Italy cannot afford to return to normality after the coronavirus emergency but should turn the crisis into an opportunity to reform the country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday in the opening speech of a nine-day policy consultation in Rome.

Italy must not let the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic “go to waste” and should instead reform its stagnant economy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Saturday in a video-link to the congress.

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

The government will invest 200 billion euros in the infrastructure and transport sector over the next 15 years, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told la Repubblica in an interview on Saturday. She added that 130 billion euros are already available and the rest will be financed through the European Recovery fund. The plan, dubbed as “Italia veloce”, or fast Italy, will also include extending the high-speed train network to the whole country, a report by La Stampa said.

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

BPER, INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italian bank BPER has approved a revised deal with Intesa Sanpaolo to addresses antitrust issues in Intesa’s takeover bid for UBI Banca, a source close to the matter said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. regulator ruled that India’s Mahindra and Mahindra infringed upon the intellectual property rights of FCA’S Jeep brand, barring the sale of the vehicles in question.

ATLANTIA

A decision on whether to revoke the motorway concession of Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia will be made in a collegial way and will aim at “defending the public interest”, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told la Repubblica on Saturday.

Speaking to Rainew24 on Sunday, De Micheli said that the government will likely take a decision on Autostrade’s concession “in 15 days”.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), ENEL

The chairman of Open Fiber, the fast broadband network group jointly owned by Enel and state lender CDP, expressed surprise at reported comments by his counterpart at TIM that Italy was the only country in the world not to have a single network but to have one and a half. He said any single network needed to be wholesale only and not vertically integrated. If this was not possible and if TIM only sought to go back to being monopolist then it was better to get ready for infrastructure competition.

NEWLAT FOOD, CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA

The Italian market watchdog has suspended the terms for the approval of Newlat’s mandatory public purchase and exchange offer on all the ordinary shares of Centrale del Latte d’Italia, requesting Newlat to provide additional information. The suspension will not exceed 15 days, Newlat said on Friday in a statement.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Moody’s said on Fridays it had changed the outlook on the company’s Ba1 rating to ‘developing’ from ‘positive’.

DIASORIN

Trades ex-dividend of 0.95 euro per ordinary share.

The ruling by an Italian administrative court that has cancelled a contract between the group and an hospital for the development of a coronavirus antibody test has set a “very risky (legal) precedent”, Diasorin CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

After the months of lockdown, the group has intensified its operations and by the end of August will be “in line with annual production,” Founder and Chairman Brunello Cucinelli told local daily La Nazione in an interview on Saturday.

JUVENTUS FC

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronavirus.

JUVENTUS FC, AS ROMA, SS LAZIO

A government’s technical-scientific committee agreed that if a footballer tests positive for COVID-19, the player must be isolated but the rest of the squad can continue training and playing, provided they all test negative, Italian media reported on Friday.

ALITALIA (not listed)

Money spent for the re-launch of the ailing carrier is not “wasted, but rather well-spent, needed to redefine the role of Italy in the international air transport industry,” Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told la Repubblica on Saturday. Once Alitalia will be relaunched, the government will consider whether conditions are there for the entrance of an industrial partner, the minister added.

Speaking to Rainew24 broadcaster on Sunday, De Micheli said that the government would start the process to set up a vehicle for the nationalisation of the carrier in the following days.

DE’ LONGHI

The arrival in May of new Chief Executive Massimo Garavaglia, will allow Fabio De’ Longhi, son of the founder of the group and outgoing CEO, who has kept the position of vice-president, to focus on new acquisitions, Milano Finanza reported over the weekend.

BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI

A due diligence at the ailing bank has uncovered a loss of more than 1.1 billion euros, temporary administrator Antonio Blndini told Il Messaggero on Sunday.

DIARY

Economy Ministry representative Stefano Scalera attends conference on PIR, Individual Savings Plans (0900 GMT).

Confindustria Chief Carlo Bonomi holds web conference with foreign press (0900 GMT).

Deadline for Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca to submit pleadings and documents in antitrust proceedings over takeover bid.

