Italy - Factors to watch on June 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

The euro zone remains at risk of being hit by debt-crisis-style country-specific shocks, the head of the International Monetary Fund’s European department said on Friday.

CARIGE

The commissioners in charge of the troubled lender issued a statement on Sunday calling for “serenity and sobriety” from all those concerned with the bank’s future.

The statement came after Carige’s top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza was quoted as saying he did not like the prospect of a possible purchase of the bank by U.S. investment fund Apollo, because it did not entail an acceptable industrial plan. Malacalza’s comments were reported on Sunday in Il Sole 24 Ore.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder on Saturday launched the Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Ship (PPA) “Paolo Thaon di Revel” at Fincantieri’s shipyard in La Spezia.

The PPA, first of seven units, will be delivered in 2021 and is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of Italian Navy vessels approved by Parliament and started in May 2015, Fincantieri said in a statement.

ATLANTIA, ALITALIA, AS LAZIO

Italy’s industry ministry is open to discussions with any investor interested in the rescue of troubled carrier Alitalia, including infrastructure group Atlantia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday an infrastructure or transportation group would be his preferred partner for troubled carrier Alitalia.

He added that he had reservations about a possible involvement of Lazio soccer club Chairman Claudio Lotito, who submitted an expression of interest for the airline this week.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Friday it would start the procedure for delisting from NYSE.

LEONARDO

Naval Group and Italy’s Leonardo are pressing ahead with discussions on a potential tie-up involving torpedoes, the head of the French military shipbuilder said, adding the goal was to counter increasing competition in the sector.

BANCA SISTEMA

The lender said on Friday it had asked Italy’s market watchdog to verify whether the performance of its shares might be the result of illegal or anomalous actions.

ERG

ERG said on Friday it had Won an auction for 18 MW wind farm in France.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollar as quarterly dividend.

DIARY

Milan, “2020 Spring/Summer Milano Moda Uomo” shows end.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................