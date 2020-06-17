Italy - Factors to watch on June 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 34 on Tuesday, against 26 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases declined to 210 from 303 on Monday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would sell new tranches of two BTP bonds maturing on Dec. 1, 2028 and March 1, 2032 and one CCTeu note maturing on July 15, 2023 on Wednesday in a bond sale reserved for specialists.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that a proposal by Atlantia to settle a dispute over its concession to run the country’s motorways was not good enough and the dossier must be closed quickly.

Conte will likely organise a summit this week to discuss all the options available regarding Autostrade’s motorway concession, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Tuesday, speaking at a talk show broadcasted by RAI TV.

Italy’s antitrust watchdog has opened an investigation into Atlantia’s motorway unit to verify whether the company had properly communicated to customers that they could be reimbursed in case of poor service on the network it manages.

CNH

CNH Industrial said on Tuesday that Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.’s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and changed the Outlook from Positive to Stable.

IPO

Italian filter maker GVS said on Tuesday it had successfully completed its initial public offering, adding the IPO price had been set at 8.15 euros per share.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

The group has given mandate to its Chairman and CEO to investigate the feasibility of an integration with Bologna Fiere.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Brussels, deadline set by EU Antitrust authority for preliminary review of FCA/PSA merger deal.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Chamber of Deputies (0730 GMT) and Senate (1300 GMT) ahead of European Council meeting to be held June 18 and 19.

Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco attends via videoconference presentation of “Regional Notes for Trento and Bolzano provinces” (1430 GMT).

Italian Banking Association (ABI) holds executive committee meeting (0800 GMT).

