Italy - Factors to watch on June 18

MILAN, 17. june (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin (1700 GMT).

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Italy’s new prime minister to work with France, Germany and Spain on resolving migration issues rather than siding with an anti-immigration “axis” emerging within the European Union.

Rescued migrants turned away by Italy and Malta arrived at the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, ending a gruelling Mediterranean odyssey that became symbolic of Europe’s failure to agree on immigration.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

State lender agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia attends conference on “Tech Insights 2018” in Milan (0715 GMT).

DEBT

Italian government bonds were on Friday headed for their best week since September 2012, boosted by a benign European Central Bank announcement on interest rates and this week’s positive comments on the euro from Italy’s anti-establishment government.

FERRARI

As part of its next business plan the car group could announce business deals with other luxury groups, Milano Finanza said on Saturday, citing LVMH as a possible commercial partner.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender is still in the early stages of looking for an investor in its wealth management unit and is talking to several potential partners, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Friday.

BANCO BPM

The group confirmed it will push 5.1 billion euros of bad loans off its balance sheet by June 30 through a securitisation sale.

LUXOTTICA, ESSILOR

The soon-to-be Essilor Luxottica group has called a shareholder meeting on July 25, anticipating the regulatory go ahead to the planned merger of the groups from China and Turkey, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

AEFFE

The Director General of the Italian fashion group told Reuters on Friday the group does not rule out the payment of a dividend in 2018/2019 but the priority of the group is the debt reduction. He added that the group sees 2018 revenues up 10/13 percent.

AEFFE, ALITALIA

Despite a cloud over its future, Alitalia is decking out its flight attendants in sleek new uniforms designed by Alberta Ferretti, featuring the colours of the Italian flag.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Starts capital increase, ends on July 6.

TELESIA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The online retailer’s shares are suspended from trading on June 18 and 19 ahead of delisting on June 20.

Italian Stock Exchange starts “Italian Equity Conference” in Asia and Australia, ends on June 22.

FTSE Indexes revision effective as of today.

Trade ex-dividend: ACEA of 0.63 euro per share; AUTOGRILL of 0.19 euro per share; DIGITOUCH of 0.04 euro per share; EXOR of 0.35 euro per share; FERVI of 0.15 euro per ordinary share; FNM of 0.02 euro per share; HERA of 0.095 euro per share; IREN of 0.07 euro per share; POSTE ITALIANE of 0.42 euro per share; SNAM of 0.1293 euro per share as final dividend (0.0862 euro per share as interim dividend on Jan. 22, 2018); STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend; TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) of 0.0275 euro per saving share; TERNA of 0.145737 euro per share as final dividend (0.074263 euro as interim dividend on Nov. 20, 2017).

