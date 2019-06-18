Italy - Factors to watch on June 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy believes it can satisfy the European Commission’s demands over its public accounts for this year, but the real sticking point in negotiations is now about 2020, government sources say.

BANKS

An Italian parliamentary committee is set to approve later on Monday a tax measure to spur mergers among banks based in the country’s poorer south, a lawmaker of the ruling League party said, warning of lenders in the region at risk of default.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

CEO Luigi Lovaglio presents new industrial plan (0900 GMT).

HERA, ASCOPIAVE

Italian regional utility Ascopiave said on Monday it had agreed to place its retail gas and power clients in a joint venture with larger peer Hera in return for a series of gas distribution assets in the north east.

AS ROMA

AS Roma’s former captain and record goalscorer Francesco Totti left his job in the management team on Monday, bitterly complaining that the club’s U.S. owner had never given him a proper role.

FALCK RENEWABLES

Falck Renewables investor places 1.77 pct stake in accelerated bookbuilding.

GIBUS (IPO-GIBUS.MI)

Awnings and pergolas manufacturer Gibus expected to debut on AIM segment.

PIERREL

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

NET INSURANCE

Board meeting to approve update of 2019-2023 industrial plan.

Annual general meetings: ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP , COSE BELLE D’ITALIA (0900 GMT), UNIEURO (1230 GMT).

DIARY

Naples, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Cisco Academy and Apple Developer Academy (0700 GMT); gives speech at graduation ceremony; attends conference on “From the South for Italy: culture, economy, innovation. What future?” (0915 GMT); attends report presentation on East Naples district” (1315 GMT).

Rome, Italian small companies association Confartigianato holds annual assembly with Presidente Giorgio Merletti, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (0830 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS holds conference on “Blockchain enabler in the ecosystems of the public administration” with President Pasquale Tridico (0700 GMT); Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio expected to deliver closing address.

