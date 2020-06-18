Italy - Factors to watch on June 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 43 on Wednesday against 34 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 329 from 210 on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury buys back three BTP government bonds maturing October 15, 2020, October 21, 2020 and November 1, 2020.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The proposed merger between the automaker and France’s Peugeot may harm competition in small vans in 14 EU countries and Britain, EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday as they opened a four-month investigation into the deal.

Italy’s Treasury has taken a further step towards approving a state guarantee for a 6.3 billion euro loan for the carmaker’s Italian unit, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Representatives of the two banks are due to speak before antitrust authority on Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid for UBI Banca (0800 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The bank completed the disposal of 1 billion euros bad loans portfolio.

PIRELLI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

SNAM

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before the Giulio Regeni parliamentary committee on the issue of the sale to Egypt of two frigates built by the Italian state-controlled shipbuilder.

DIARY

“MF AIM DAY ITALIA” web-conference “Less debt, more capital for small- and medium-sized companies. The role of AIM for the reconstruction of the Italian economy”, expected attendees include Ambromobiliare Chairman Alberto Gustavo Franceschini, Somec Chairman Oscar Marchetto, Neosperience CEO Dario Melpignano, Salcef CEO Valeriano Salciccia (0800 GMT).

Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS presents annual report, President Daniele Franco gives speech (0830 GMT).​

Oxford Economics holds webinar on “Pandemic, the future is now. What prospects for the Italian and global economy” (0830 GMT).

