Italy - Factors to watch on June 19

POLITICS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she wanted to support Italy in its efforts to reduce the number of migrants arriving on its shores, possibly handling asylum requests for Europe in non-European countries including Libya.

ECONOMY

Rome, discussion of the DEF-economic and financial document starts at Chamber of Deputies (0730 GMT) and Senate (0900 GMT).

Rome, conference on the transparency of collective labour contracts with INPS President Tito Boeri (1230 GMT).

(*) BANKS

The first replies for the stress tests sent to the European Central Bank at the end of May have not shown any critical issues for Italian banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCO BPM

A bad loan sale by Italy’s third-largest bank is attracting strong interest from investors who are also keen to buy its debt collection business, two sources familiar with the matter said. (*) The bank told investors the amount of bad loans to be shed could rise to 8 billion euros or even 9.5 billion euros from the planned sale of 3.5 billion in a bid to assess what price and offers it could get, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) DOBANK

Italy’s biggest debt collector said on Tuesday it expected to win new bad loan portfolios in Italy in the period 2018-2020 for a gross book value of around 15 billion euros ($17.39 billion). In its new business plan, doBank said it expected core earnings to grow more than 15 percent per year on average in the period 2017-2020.

Conference call to present 2018-2020 business plan in London (0830 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

UBS has a 5.22 percent stake in Ansaldo STS, through its managed asset units, and a further 2.171 percent potential position, Italian market regulator Consob said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Blackrock had a stake of 4.947 percent in Intesa Sanpaolo on June 12, down from a previous position of 5.314 percent, Italian market regulator Consob said.

BEST UNION

Delisted as of Tuesday.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Suspended from trading on June 19 ahead of delisting on June 20.

