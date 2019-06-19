Italy - Factors to watch on June 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria sought to reassure investors on Tuesday, saying that Rome can avoid European disciplinary action over its budgetary plans by cutting spending, and it would meet its budget deficit target for 2019.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday Rome would press ahead with a plan to settle overdue state payments by issuing mini-bills unless a better solution was put forward.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and - together with INPS, INAIL and ANPAL - ‘Joint quarterly note on employment trends’ Q1 data (1000 GMT).

MEDIASET

Mediaset’s hostile shareholder Vivendi could be excluded from voting at shareholder meetings of a new Amsterdam-based TV company the Italian broadcaster is setting up, according to a bylaw of the new holding.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank drew 4.3 billion euros in demand for a senior preferred bond with a 6-year maturity and callable after 5 years. The amount issued was 1.25 billion euros.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The Italian mid-sized lender said on Tuesday it would shed risky assets and streamline its business in an effort to become more attractive to a potential merger partner.

ELES

Debuts on AIM segment.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Debuts on Milan stock exchange. Listing ceremony on main bourse segment with Chairman Lorenzo Cagnoni and CEO Ugo Ravanelli (0830 GMT).

NET INSURANCE

Presents 2019-2023 industrial plan update (0830 GMT).

OVS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP (0800), NEUROSOFT.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (0730 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies (1400 GMT) ahead of European Council meeting to be held on June 20-21.

Milan, ISPI holds conference on “Keynes’ theory in Europe and in Today’s World” with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (1530 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria delivers opening address at conference on taxation and digitisation (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1800 GMT).

Rome, Agriculture Ministry holds news conference on the amusement park industry with Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio (0900 GMT).

Milan, Bocconi University holds conference with Enel official Carlo Tamburi, A2A CEO Luca Valerio Camerano, ERG CEO Luca Bettonte, energy services manager company GSE CEO Roberto Moneta, regulatory Authority for energy, networks, environment ARERA President Stefano Besseghini (1230 GMT).

Milan, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends book presentation (1700 GMT).

