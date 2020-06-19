Italy - Factors to watch on June 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 66 on Thursday, against 43 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased slightly to 333 from 329 on Wednesday.

COMPANIES INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo took a further step on Thursday towards resolving antitrust hurdles as it prepares to launch an exchange offer to take over rival UBI Banca, a source familiar with the matter said.

(*) ATLANTIA

Preliminary offers for a significant minority stake in Atlantia’s electronic payment unit Telepass are due to arrive next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said. A consortium comprising Bain Capital, Advent and state-backed fund FSI is in pole position. Warburg Pincus/Neuberger Berman and Partners Group are also in the running while the interest of Apax has cooled, the paper said.

UNICREDIT Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit says on Thursday it had borrowed a total of 94.3 billion euros at a new round of ECB’s targeted-longer term refinancing operations (TLTROs). (*) The lender is looking for a loan servicer to manage a leasing contract securitisation worth some 2.5 billion euros, MF said.

BPER BANCA The lender said on Thurdsay it has completed the sale of 1.2 billions euros in bad loans to a securitization vehicle and will tap in the next fews days a state guarantee on the senior tranche. Following the deal the bank’s imapired loan ratio is estimed to fall to 9.3%.

GVS

World’s leading provider of filtration solutions for applications in healthcare and life sciences, energy and mobility, health and safety sectors, is expected to debut on Milan Stock Exchange main sector (MTA).

RETELIT

Retelit Digital Services has increased the price proposed to buy up to 7.23% of parent company Retelit’s shares to 1.78 euro per share from 1.60 previously offered, the company said on Thurdsay.

THESPAC

The special purpose acquisition company The Spac has signed an agreement with Franchi Umberto Marmi for a business combination that would allow the Carrara marble group to be listed on the Milan bourse. The agreement values Franchi Umberto Marmi at 290 million euros in terms of equity value.

DOVALUE

Italy’s biggest bad loan manager said on Thursday it had set up an online trading platform for non-performing loans together with fintech company Debitos.

STEFANEL (shares suspended) Investor interested in buying Stefanel are invited to submit expressions of interest for the assets of the troubled Italian clothing group by midnight on July 1, the company’s temporary administrator said on Thursday.

DIARY

Bank of Italy Director General Daniele Franco attends via videoconference presentation of “Regional Notes for Piedmont region” (0800 GMT).

Treasury videoconference presentation of BTP Futura campaign, with Treasury DG Alessandro Rivera and Head of Debt Davide Iacovoni.

