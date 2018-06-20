Italy - Factors to watch on June 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

European Union leaders will try to reassure Germany and Italy over migration at a summit next week as a stand-off in Berlin threatens Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Rome, presentation of the annual report of the national Transport Authority with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico, Infrastrucutre and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli (0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, tax police foundation celebrates anniversary with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (0800 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

DBRS Ratings said on Tuesday it confirmed the ratings of the lender, including the Long-Term Issuer Rating of B (high) and the Short-Term Issuer Rating of R-4. It added that the trend on all ratings remains Stable.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italy’s Ferragamo family, which controls the eponymous luxury group, said on Tuesday it would sell a 3.5 percent stake in the company through an accelerated book building (ABB).

BANCO BPM

The group said on Tuesday it completed the so-called Project Exodus and that as a result the non-performing exposure ratio would fall to 16.6 percent. It added that it opened a data room, aimed at collecting interest from potential investors, for the sale of further 3.5 billion euros in bad loans.

A bad loan sale by Italy’s third-largest bank is attracting strong interest from investors who are also keen to buy its debt collection business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Suitors eyeing the debt recovery unit of the bank are expected to take on bad loans for an amount close to the top of a 3.5-10 billion euro ($4-$12 billion) range set by the Italian bank, a source familiar with the bidding process said.

TECHNOGYM

The group said on Tuesday it had signed a so-called Patent box tax break agreement with the Italian tax agency and that benefits were estimated at 9.8 million euros for the three-year period between 2015 and 2017.

SIAS

The company said on Tuesday said it combined the post of General Manager (GM) with the role of Managing Director and took note of the termination of Umberto Tosoni as GM.

OVS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Delisted as of Wednesday.

ACSM-AGAM

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

NEUROSOFT

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

