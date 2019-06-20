Italy - Factors to watch on June 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s coalition has drawn up a bill aimed at giving the government and parliament the right to name the central bank’s five-member board, ending the current system by which appointments are made mainly internally.

DEBT

Italy’s central bank chief, Ignazio Visco, described the difference between Italian and German sovereign bond yields as ridiculous, saying it reflected unfounded fears that Rome could fail to repay its debts or might exit from the euro.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

FIAT CHRYSLER, RENAULT, NISSAN

Renault and Nissan resolved their corporate governance dispute, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended)

U.S. private equity fund Apollo Global Management has presented a draft rescue plan for Italy’s troubled bank, three sources close to the matter said. Meanwhile, Italian banks are considering whether they could step in to plug Carige’s entire capital shortfall, the head of a deposit guarantee fund made up of all of the country’s banks said on Wednesday.

ASTALDI, SALINI IMPREGILO

Astaldi said on Wednesday it received a formal confirmation from Salini Impregilo of its interest to pursue a transaction aimed at the financial and economic strengthening of Astaldi, in the context of a plan to create a national construction champion.

EDISON, EDF

Edison has agreed to buy green energy assets from its French parent company EDF to make it Italy’s No. 2 wind player and pave the way for “major” growth in solar power.

ELES

Trading in the company’s shares without a price cap is not allowed as of Thursday until further notice, Italy’s Bourse said on Wednesday.

DIARY

Rome, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo presents “2019 Annual report”, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico attends (0900 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends Italy’s first Biobank inauguration ceremony (0645 GMT).

Rome, Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS President and Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta presents annual report (0830 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends 2018-2019 academic year closing ceremony of police advanced training course (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti holds news conference to present “Sport & Suburb Plan” (1200 GMT).

Rome, Industry Ministry holds meeting on Piaggio Aero Industries (1300 GMT).

Milan, European Investment Fund holds news conference to announce its entry into Anthilia’s vehicle ‘Anthilia BIT III’ with CEO Pier Luigi Gilibert, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna (0830 GMT).

