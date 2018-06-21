Italy - Factors to watch on June 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Leaders of EU states primarily affected by migration will commit on Sunday to step up efforts to curb arrivals to Europe and restrict the movements of those who have claimed asylum, a draft joint statement showed on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI is keen to discuss combining the Italian phone group’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber, Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

MBCredit Solutions said it has bought 124 million euros in non-performing consumer loans from UniCredit and has an accord to buy a further 80 million euros in the rest of 2018.

UNIPOL GROUP

Round-table discussion on “Measure the Value to Create Value” with CEO Carlo Cimbri in Milan (0830 GMT).

ANIMA HOLDING

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

OVS

Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT).

The company reported adjusted core earnings for the first quarter of 30.1 million euros.

