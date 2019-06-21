Italy - Factors to watch on June 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), ENEL

The two companies said on Thursday they had signed a non-disclosure agreement, along with state lender CDP, to kick off talks on ways of integrating TIM’s fibre optic network with that of smaller rival Open Fiber, including a possible merger.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group, backed by the Benetton family, has hired Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca to sell a 30% stake in its toll-road payment unit Telepass as it seeks to pay down debt and fund growth after buying Spain’s Abertis, five sources said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer said on Thursday a special stock plan for CEO Philippe Donnet was subject, among other conditions, to achieving a maximum increase of 46% in total shareholders return in the three years to June 20, 2022 and a maximum 8% CAGR in earnings per share growth in 2019-2021.

WIIT

The Italian IT company said on Thursday it agreed to buy 100% capital of Matika to strengthen its presence in North-East region of Italy.

