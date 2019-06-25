Italy - Factors to watch on June 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

The European Union will allow Italy to increase its deficit if it helped the country’s economy, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying on Tuesday in daily Il Corriere della Sera.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury will offer a new BTP maturing on January 15, 2023 and a new BTP maturing on April 1, 2030 in the third quarter of this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Italy to sell up to 6 bln euros in bonds at auction on Thursday

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FIAT CHRYSELR, RENAULT, NISSAN

Nissan on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick-fix to its strained relations with France’s Renault, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said he never considered a FCA merger deal without having the alliance with Nissan in mind. He added a merger with FCA would have been a wonderful project for the Renault-Nissan alliance, especially in North America.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s UniCredit has put a possible bid for Commerzbank on ice as the German rival does not want to engage in negotiations so soon after the collapse of merger talks with Deutsche Bank, four sources said.

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended), UBI BANCA

Italy’s Carige says commissioners received rescue proposal from Apollo.

In an alternative plan to Apollo’s, Italian state controlled lender Mediocredito Centrale could invest 200 million euros in Carige, Il Corriere della Sera and Il Messaggero said.

UBI Banca dismissed the idea of an aggregation with Carige saying it was “absolutely without foundation”, after daily La Repubblica reported on Tuesday that the Italian bank was considering to invest in the ailing rival. (*) UBI Banca’s Chief Executive Victor Massiah said on Tuesday he did not see the conditions for a rescue of Carige such as that of two Veneto-region based regional banks in 2017.

ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL

Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, said on Monday its shareholders had appointed veteran manager Gianni Mion as chairman of the group’s new board.

Marco Patuano resigns from Atlantia, Autogrill boards.

ENEL

A domestic consortium set up by Royal Dutch Shell and pension fund manager PGGM has taken a bigger lead in the race for Dutch energy company Eneco as two other contenders have dropped out, sources close to the matter said.

ALITALIA (unlisted), LUFTHANSA

The German carrier is still considering a rescue plan for the struggling Italian rival, alternative to the one being worked by Italy’s state railways and U.S. Delta, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The report added Lufthansa might consider to soften its proposal.

PLC

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

DIARY

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends conference at Villa Mondragone (0700 GMT)

Rome, banking risk conference starts (0715 GMT); ends on June 26. Opening session with ECB Deputy President Luis de Guindos, banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini, European Commission representative Mario Nava.

Milan, Widiba holds news conference “We are still just a bank?” with CEO Marco Marazia and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................